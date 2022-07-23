Textbook Question
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
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What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
Propose a mechanism that shows why p-chlorotoluene reacts with sodium hydroxide at 350 °C to give a mixture of p-cresol and m-cresol.
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(a) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + sodium methoxide (NaOCH3)
(b) 2,4-dimethylchlorobenzene + sodium hydroxide, 350 °C
What organocuprate reagent would you use for the following substitutions?
(a)
(b)
What products would you expect from the following reactions?
(a)
(b)
Propose mechanisms and show the expected products of the following reactions.
(c) p-nitrobromobenzene + methylamine (CH3–NH2)
(d) 2,4-dinitrochlorobenzene + excess hydrazine (H2N–NH2)