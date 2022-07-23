Diels–Alder Reaction

The Diels–Alder reaction is a [4+2] cycloaddition reaction between a conjugated diene and a dienophile, resulting in the formation of a six-membered ring. This reaction is significant in organic synthesis due to its ability to create complex cyclic structures in a single step. The reactivity of the diene and dienophile, as well as the stereochemistry of the products, are crucial factors in predicting the outcome of the reaction.