Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
b.
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
b.
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
f. 1-phenyl-2,2-dimethylpropane
Show how you would synthesize the following aromatic derivatives from benzene.
c. p-chlorotoluene
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
c.
Show how you would synthesize the following aromatic derivatives from benzene.
b. p-toluenesulfonic acid
Show how you would synthesize the following aromatic derivatives from benzene.
a. p-tert-butylnitrobenzene