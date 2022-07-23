Activating and Deactivating Groups

In the context of EAS, substituents on the aromatic ring can either activate or deactivate the ring towards further substitution. Activating groups, such as alkyl groups, increase the electron density of the ring, making it more reactive, while deactivating groups, like halogens, reduce reactivity. Understanding the influence of these groups is essential for predicting the position of new substituents in the synthesis of compounds like p-chlorotoluene.