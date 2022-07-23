Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution (EAS)

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. This process is crucial for synthesizing various aromatic compounds, as it allows for the introduction of different functional groups onto the benzene ring. Understanding the mechanism of EAS, including the role of catalysts and the stability of intermediates, is essential for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving aromatic compounds.