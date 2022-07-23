Reactivity of Aromatic Compounds

The reactivity of aromatic compounds is influenced by the presence of substituents on the benzene ring, which can either activate or deactivate the ring towards electrophilic substitution. Electron-donating groups, such as methyl (–CH3) in toluene, increase the electron density of the ring, making it more reactive towards electrophiles. Conversely, electron-withdrawing groups decrease reactivity. Understanding these effects is vital for predicting the outcome of reactions and the positions where new substituents will be added.