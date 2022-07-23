Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
b.
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
b.
Show how you would synthesize the following aromatic derivatives from benzene.
c. p-chlorotoluene
Which reactions will produce the desired product in good yield? You may assume that aluminum chloride is added as a catalyst in each case. For the reactions that will not give a good yield of the desired product, predict the major products.
(e) Reagents: toluene + HNO3, H2SO4, heat
Desired Product: 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene (TNT)
Show how you would use the Friedel–Crafts acylation, Clemmensen reduction, and/or Gatterman–Koch synthesis to prepare the following compounds:
a.
Show how you would synthesize the following aromatic derivatives from benzene.
a. p-tert-butylnitrobenzene
Which reactions will produce the desired product in good yield? You may assume that aluminum chloride is added as a catalyst in each case. For the reactions that will not give a good yield of the desired product, predict the major products.
(d) Reagents: benzamide (PhCONH2) + CH3CH2Cl
Desired Product: p-ethylbenzamide