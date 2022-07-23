Catalysis and Reaction Conditions

Catalysis involves the use of a substance to increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In this scenario, aluminum chloride acts as a catalyst, enhancing the electrophilic substitution reaction. The reaction conditions, including temperature and the presence of strong acids, are vital for achieving a good yield of the desired product, as they influence the reactivity of the electrophile and the stability of intermediates formed during the reaction.