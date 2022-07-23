Textbook Question
Show a complete mechanism for this reaction.
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Show a complete mechanism for this reaction.
Show a complete mechanism for this equilibrium established in diethyl ether with HCl gas as catalyst.
One of these reacts with dilute aqueous acid and the other does not. Give a mechanism for the one that reacts, and show why this mechanism does not work for the other one.
(b)
Simple aminoacetals hydrolyze quickly and easily in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for hydrolysis of the following aminoacetal: