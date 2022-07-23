E/Z Isomerism

E/Z isomerism is a type of stereoisomerism that occurs in alkenes and other compounds with restricted rotation around a double bond. The 'E' (from the German 'entgegen') designation indicates that the highest priority substituents on either side of the double bond are on opposite sides, while 'Z' (from 'zusammen') indicates they are on the same side. Understanding this concept is crucial for accurately drawing the correct isomer of a compound.