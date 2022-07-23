Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(h) the hemiacetal form of 5-hydroxypentanal
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(f) the methyl hemiacetal of formaldehyde
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(e) acetaldehyde dimethyl acetal
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3