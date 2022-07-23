Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(c) cyclopropanone oxime
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(a) the 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazone of benzaldehyde
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(f) the methyl hemiacetal of formaldehyde
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(e) acetaldehyde dimethyl acetal
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(b) the semicarbazone of cyclobutanone