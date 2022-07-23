Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
1350
views
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(c) cyclopropanone oxime
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(h) the hemiacetal form of 5-hydroxypentanal
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(e) acetaldehyde dimethyl acetal
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3