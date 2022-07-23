Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(g) the (E) isomer of the ethyl imine of propiophenone
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(c) CH3(CH2)5CHO
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(f) the methyl hemiacetal of formaldehyde
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(d) PhCOPh
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(e) acetaldehyde dimethyl acetal
Name the following ketones and aldehydes. When possible, give both a common name and an IUPAC name.
(b) CH3(CH2)2CO(CH2)2CH3