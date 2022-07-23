Aldehyde Structure

Aldehydes are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O) at the end of a carbon chain. In the case of 5-hydroxypentanal, the structure includes a five-carbon chain with a hydroxyl group (-OH) on the fifth carbon and an aldehyde functional group at the first carbon. Understanding the structure of aldehydes is crucial for predicting their reactivity and the formation of derivatives like hemiacetals.