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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 37c
Chapter 18, Problem 37c

Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(c) cyclopropanone oxime

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Understand the problem: Cyclopropanone oxime is a derivative of cyclopropanone, where the oxime functional group (-C=NOH) is attached to the carbonyl carbon of cyclopropanone. The goal is to draw the correct structure of this compound.
Start with the base structure: Draw the cyclopropanone molecule. Cyclopropanone consists of a three-membered cyclopropane ring with a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to one of the carbons in the ring.
Replace the carbonyl oxygen: In the oxime derivative, the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group is replaced by a double-bonded nitrogen atom with a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to it. This forms the oxime functional group (-C=NOH).
Attach the oxime group: Modify the cyclopropanone structure by replacing the carbonyl oxygen with the oxime group. Ensure that the nitrogen is double-bonded to the carbon and the hydroxyl group is attached to the nitrogen.
Verify the structure: Check that the resulting structure has a three-membered cyclopropane ring with the oxime group (-C=NOH) correctly attached to the carbon that originally had the carbonyl group. Ensure all atoms have the correct number of bonds and the structure adheres to valency rules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclopropanone Structure

Cyclopropanone is a three-membered cyclic ketone with the formula C3H6O. Its structure consists of a cyclopropane ring with a carbonyl group (C=O) attached to one of the carbon atoms. Understanding the geometry and reactivity of cyclopropanone is essential for drawing its derivatives, as the ring strain influences its chemical behavior.
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General properties of cyclopropanation.

Oxime Formation

Oximes are compounds formed by the reaction of aldehydes or ketones with hydroxylamine (NH2OH). This reaction replaces the carbonyl oxygen with a hydroxyl group (–OH) and introduces a nitrogen atom, resulting in a C=N bond. Recognizing how to convert cyclopropanone into cyclopropanone oxime is crucial for accurately depicting its structure.
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Stereochemistry of Cyclopropanone Oxime

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and can significantly affect their properties. Cyclopropanone oxime can exist in two geometric isomers due to the C=N bond, which can be either E (trans) or Z (cis). Understanding these isomers is important for accurately representing the oxime structure and predicting its reactivity.
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