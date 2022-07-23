Textbook Question
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
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Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(d) the ethylene acetal of hexan-3-one
Predict the major products of the following reactions:
(d)
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(a) the 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazone of benzaldehyde
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(f) the methyl hemiacetal of formaldehyde
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(e) acetaldehyde dimethyl acetal
Draw structures of the following derivatives.
(b) the semicarbazone of cyclobutanone