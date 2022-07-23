Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
d. cyclodecyne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
e. 3-methylcyclodecyne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
b. hex-2-yne
Two structures of the sugar fructose are shown next. The cyclic structure predominates in aqueous solution.
(a) Number the carbon atoms in the cyclic structure. What is the functional group at C2 in the cyclic form?
(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.
Which of the following compounds would give a positive Tollens test? (Remember that the Tollens test involves mild basic aqueous conditions.)
(a) CH3CH2CH2COCH3
(b) CH3CH2CH2CH2CHO
(c) CH3CH=CHCH=CHOH