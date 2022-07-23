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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 64a
Chapter 18, Problem 64a

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the reaction mechanism. Hydration of alkynes via oxymercuration involves the addition of water (H₂O) across the triple bond in the presence of a catalyst, typically mercuric sulfate (HgSO₄) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). This reaction proceeds through a Markovnikov addition, where the hydroxyl group (-OH) attaches to the more substituted carbon.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of hex-3-yne. Hex-3-yne is an internal alkyne with the triple bond located between the third and fourth carbons in a six-carbon chain. Since it is not terminal or symmetrical, the hydration will produce a mixture of products due to the lack of regioselectivity.
Step 3: Predict the intermediate. The reaction proceeds through the formation of an enol intermediate (a compound with a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon-carbon double bond). The enol is unstable and undergoes tautomerization to form a ketone.
Step 4: Identify the possible ketones. The enol formed from hex-3-yne hydration can tautomerize to produce two ketones: one with the carbonyl group on the third carbon (3-hexanone) and the other with the carbonyl group on the fourth carbon (4-hexanone).
Step 5: Summarize the outcome. Since hex-3-yne is an internal alkyne, the hydration reaction will yield a mixture of 3-hexanone and 4-hexanone as the final products due to the lack of regioselectivity in the addition of water.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkynes

Alkynes are hydrocarbons that contain at least one carbon-carbon triple bond. They are unsaturated compounds and can undergo various reactions, including hydration. The position of the triple bond in the alkyne affects the product formed during reactions, particularly in terms of regioselectivity and stereochemistry.
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Alkyne Hydration

Oxymercuration-Demercuration

Oxymercuration-demercuration is a two-step reaction used to hydrate alkenes and alkynes. In the first step, mercuric acetate reacts with the alkyne to form a mercurial intermediate, which is then treated with water to yield an alcohol. This method is particularly useful for achieving Markovnikov selectivity, where the more substituted carbon receives the hydroxyl group.
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General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple possibilities exist. In the context of alkyne hydration, the position of the triple bond influences which carbon atom will bond with the hydroxyl group, leading to different products based on whether the alkyne is symmetrical or terminal.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

c. hex-1-yne

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Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

d. cyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.

(b) The cyclic hemiacetal is more stable than the open-chain form, so very little of the open-chain form is present at equilibrium. Will an aqueous solution of glucose reduce Tollens reagent and give a positive Tollens test? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

b. hex-2-yne

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Textbook Question

Two structures of the sugar fructose are shown next. The cyclic structure predominates in aqueous solution.

(a) Number the carbon atoms in the cyclic structure. What is the functional group at C2 in the cyclic form?

(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.

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Textbook Question

Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.

(a) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.

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