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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 64b
Chapter 18, Problem 64b

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
b. hex-2-yne

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reaction type: The problem involves the hydration of an alkyne via oxymercuration. This reaction adds water (H₂O) across the triple bond of the alkyne in the presence of a catalyst, typically mercuric sulfate (HgSO₄) and sulfuric acid (H₂SO₄). The product is a ketone due to tautomerization of the initially formed enol.
Analyze the structure of the alkyne: Hex-2-yne is an internal alkyne with the triple bond located between the second and third carbons in a six-carbon chain. Its structure can be represented as CH₃-C≡C-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃.
Determine the regioselectivity: In the hydration of internal alkynes, the addition of water is not regioselective because both carbons of the triple bond are equally substituted. This means the enol intermediate can form on either carbon of the triple bond.
Describe the enol formation: The addition of water across the triple bond forms an enol intermediate. The enol has a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to one of the carbons of the former triple bond and a double bond between the two carbons. For hex-2-yne, the enol structures would be CH₃-C(OH)=CH-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃ and CH₃-CH=CH(OH)-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃.
Explain tautomerization: The enol intermediates are unstable and undergo keto-enol tautomerization to form ketones. For hex-2-yne, the final products would be two ketones: CH₃-CO-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃ (pentan-2-one) and CH₃-CH₂-CO-CH₂-CH₃ (pentan-3-one). These are structural isomers, and both are formed in equal amounts due to the lack of regioselectivity.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydration of Alkynes

Hydration of alkynes involves the addition of water (H2O) across the triple bond of an alkyne, resulting in the formation of an alcohol. This reaction can be catalyzed by acids or through oxymercuration, which uses mercuric acetate to facilitate the addition. The regioselectivity of the reaction is influenced by the structure of the alkyne, particularly whether it is symmetrical or terminal.
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Alkyne Hydration

Oxymercuration-Demercuration

Oxymercuration-demercuration is a two-step reaction used to convert alkenes and alkynes into alcohols. In the first step, mercuric acetate reacts with the alkyne to form a mercurial intermediate, which allows for Markovnikov addition of water. The second step involves the reduction of the mercurial compound to yield the corresponding alcohol, typically using sodium borohydride (NaBH4).
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General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene or alkyne, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of hydration reactions, particularly in unsymmetrical alkynes, where the position of the hydroxyl group in the final alcohol product is determined by the stability of the carbocation formed during the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

a. hex-3-yne

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Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

c. hex-1-yne

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Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

d. cyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.

(b) The cyclic hemiacetal is more stable than the open-chain form, so very little of the open-chain form is present at equilibrium. Will an aqueous solution of glucose reduce Tollens reagent and give a positive Tollens test? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.

e. 3-methylcyclodecyne

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Textbook Question

Two structures of the sugar fructose are shown next. The cyclic structure predominates in aqueous solution.

(a) Number the carbon atoms in the cyclic structure. What is the functional group at C2 in the cyclic form?

(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.

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