Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX (where X is a halogen or OH) to an alkene or alkyne, the hydrogen atom will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the major product of hydration reactions, particularly in unsymmetrical alkynes, where the position of the hydroxyl group in the final alcohol product is determined by the stability of the carbocation formed during the reaction.