Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
c. hex-1-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
d. cyclodecyne
Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.
(b) The cyclic hemiacetal is more stable than the open-chain form, so very little of the open-chain form is present at equilibrium. Will an aqueous solution of glucose reduce Tollens reagent and give a positive Tollens test? Explain.
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
e. 3-methylcyclodecyne
Two structures of the sugar fructose are shown next. The cyclic structure predominates in aqueous solution.
(a) Number the carbon atoms in the cyclic structure. What is the functional group at C2 in the cyclic form?
(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.