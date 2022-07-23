Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
a. hex-3-yne
There are three dioxane isomers: 1,2-dioxane, 1,3-dioxane, and 1,4-dioxane. One of these acts like an ether and is an excellent solvent for Grignard reactions. Another one is potentially explosive when heated. The third one quickly hydrolyzes in dilute acid. Show which isomer acts like a simple ether, and then explain why one of them is potentially explosive.
There are three dioxane isomers: 1,2-dioxane, 1,3-dioxane, and 1,4-dioxane. One of these acts like an ether and is an excellent solvent for Grignard reactions. Another one is potentially explosive when heated. The third one quickly hydrolyzes in dilute acid. Propose a mechanism for the acid hydrolysis of the third isomer.
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
b. hex-2-yne
Two structures of the sugar fructose are shown next. The cyclic structure predominates in aqueous solution.
(a) Number the carbon atoms in the cyclic structure. What is the functional group at C2 in the cyclic form?
(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.
Two structures for the sugar glucose are shown on page 914. Interconversion of the open-chain and cyclic hemiacetal forms is catalyzed by either acid or base.
(a) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization, assuming a trace of acid is present.