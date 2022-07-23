Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
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Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(b) excess CH3OH, H+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(e) phenylhydrazine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(c) hydroxylamine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(a) CH3NH2, H+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(f) PhMgBr and then mild H3O+
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
g. Tollens reagent