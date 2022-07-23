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Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 53d
Chapter 18, Problem 53d

Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(d) ethylene glycol and p-toluenesulfonic acid

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1
Identify the functional group in cyclohexanone: Cyclohexanone is a ketone, which contains a carbonyl group (C=O). This functional group is reactive and can undergo various transformations.
Understand the role of ethylene glycol: Ethylene glycol (HOCH2CH2OH) is a diol, meaning it has two hydroxyl (-OH) groups. In the presence of an acid catalyst, it can react with a ketone to form a cyclic acetal. This reaction is a type of protection reaction for the carbonyl group.
Understand the role of p-toluenesulfonic acid: p-Toluenesulfonic acid (TsOH) is a strong acid that acts as a catalyst in this reaction. It facilitates the formation of the cyclic acetal by protonating the carbonyl oxygen, making the carbonyl carbon more electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack by ethylene glycol.
Describe the mechanism of the reaction: The reaction proceeds as follows: (1) Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen by TsOH, (2) Nucleophilic attack by one of the hydroxyl groups of ethylene glycol on the carbonyl carbon, forming a hemiacetal intermediate, (3) Loss of water to form a carbocation intermediate, and (4) Intramolecular attack by the second hydroxyl group of ethylene glycol, resulting in the formation of a five-membered cyclic acetal.
Predict the product: The product of this reaction is a five-membered cyclic acetal derived from cyclohexanone and ethylene glycol. This acetal is stable under acidic conditions and serves as a protected form of the ketone, preventing it from undergoing further reactions at the carbonyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cyclohexanone Reactivity

Cyclohexanone is a cyclic ketone that can undergo various reactions due to its carbonyl group. The reactivity of the carbonyl allows it to participate in nucleophilic addition reactions, where nucleophiles attack the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl, leading to the formation of alcohols or other functional groups.
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Acid-Catalyzed Reactions

In the presence of an acid catalyst, such as p-toluenesulfonic acid, the reactivity of the carbonyl compound is enhanced. The acid protonates the carbonyl oxygen, increasing the electrophilicity of the carbonyl carbon, which facilitates nucleophilic attack by other reagents, such as ethylene glycol in this case.
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Formation of Acetals

When a carbonyl compound reacts with a diol like ethylene glycol in an acid-catalyzed environment, it can form an acetal. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the diol on the carbonyl carbon, followed by the elimination of water, resulting in a stable acetal structure that can be useful in organic synthesis.
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