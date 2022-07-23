Describe the mechanism of the reaction: The reaction proceeds as follows: (1) Protonation of the carbonyl oxygen by TsOH, (2) Nucleophilic attack by one of the hydroxyl groups of ethylene glycol on the carbonyl carbon, forming a hemiacetal intermediate, (3) Loss of water to form a carbocation intermediate, and (4) Intramolecular attack by the second hydroxyl group of ethylene glycol, resulting in the formation of a five-membered cyclic acetal.