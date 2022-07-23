Textbook Question
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(d) ethylene glycol and p-toluenesulfonic acid
860
views
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(d) ethylene glycol and p-toluenesulfonic acid
Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(c)
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(e) phenylhydrazine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(c) hydroxylamine and weak acid
Predict the products formed when cyclohexanone reacts with the following reagents.
(a) CH3NH2, H+
Show how you would synthesize the following derivatives from appropriate carbonyl compounds.
(d)