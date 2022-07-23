Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
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Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.
Propose a mechanism for each cyanohydrin synthesis just shown.
Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to
d. 1,1,2,2-tetrabromohexane.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(a) acetophenone → acetophenone cyanohydrin
Depending on the reaction conditions, two different imines of formula C8H9N might be formed by the reaction of benzaldehyde with methylamine. Explain, and give the structures of the two imines.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid