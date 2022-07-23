Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Ketones and Aldehydes
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 18 - Ketones and AldehydesProblem 16c
Chapter 18, Problem 16c

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
c. hexan-1-ol → 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by converting hexan-1-ol into a primary alkyl halide. This can be achieved through a reaction with thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) or phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃), which replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) with a halogen (e.g., -Cl or -Br). This step prepares the molecule for further functionalization.
Step 2: Perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction to elongate the carbon chain. React the alkyl halide with cyanide ion (CN⁻) in the presence of a polar aprotic solvent like DMSO. This introduces a nitrile group (-C≡N) at the end of the chain, extending the molecule by one carbon atom.
Step 3: Hydrolyze the nitrile group to convert it into a carboxylic acid (-COOH). This can be accomplished using acidic or basic hydrolysis. For acidic hydrolysis, use H₃O⁺ (acidic water) and heat. For basic hydrolysis, use NaOH followed by acidification. This step yields heptanoic acid.
Step 4: Introduce the hydroxyl group (-OH) at the second carbon position. This can be achieved through selective oxidation of the heptanoic acid using a reagent like selenium dioxide (SeO₂) or by employing a hydroxylation reaction with a suitable catalyst.
Step 5: Verify the structure of the final product, 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid, using spectroscopic techniques such as NMR or IR to ensure the synthesis was successful and the functional groups are correctly positioned.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In this synthesis, understanding the functional groups involved, such as alcohols and carboxylic acids, is crucial for predicting the reactivity and transformation of hexan-1-ol into 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Oxidation and reduction reactions involve the transfer of electrons between substances, leading to changes in oxidation states. In the conversion of hexan-1-ol to 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid, oxidation of the alcohol group to a carboxylic acid is a key step, highlighting the importance of understanding these redox processes in organic synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Distinguishing between Oxidation and Reduction

Synthesis Pathways

Synthesis pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that transform one compound into another. For the synthesis of 2-hydroxyheptanoic acid from hexan-1-ol, identifying the appropriate reagents and reaction conditions, such as oxidation agents, is essential for successfully navigating the pathway from the starting material to the desired product.
Recommended video:
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the three imine-forming reactions just shown.

1900
views
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for each cyanohydrin synthesis just shown.

1013
views
Textbook Question

Show how hex-1-yne might be converted to

d. 1,1,2,2-tetrabromohexane.

962
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.

(a) acetophenone → acetophenone cyanohydrin

273
views
Textbook Question

Depending on the reaction conditions, two different imines of formula C8H9N might be formed by the reaction of benzaldehyde with methylamine. Explain, and give the structures of the two imines.

848
views
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.

b. cyclopentanecarbaldehyde → 2-cyclopentyl-2-hydroxyacetic acid

1059
views