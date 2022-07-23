Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(a) 3-ethylbenzoic acid
Synthesize from benzene. (Hint: All of these require diazonium ions.)
(a) 3-ethylbenzoic acid
The following drugs are synthesized using the methods in this chapter and in previous chapters. Devise a synthesis for each, starting with any compounds containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(c) Dopamine, one of the neurotransmitters in the brain. Parkinson’s disease is thought to result from a dopamine deficiency.
The following drugs are synthesized using the methods in this chapter and in previous chapters. Devise a synthesis for each, starting with any compounds containing no more than six carbon atoms.
(a) Phenacetin, used with aspirin and caffeine in pain-relief medications.
Synthesize Novocaine from benzene and any other reagents of four carbons or fewer.
Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(g)
Using any necessary reagents, show how you would accomplish the following syntheses.
(e)
(f)