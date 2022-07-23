The proton and 13C NMR spectra of a compound of formula C4H11N are shown here. Determine the structure of this amine, and give peak assignments for all of the protons in the structure.
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The proton and 13C NMR spectra of a compound of formula C4H11N are shown here. Determine the structure of this amine, and give peak assignments for all of the protons in the structure.
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Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(c) aniline, pyrrole, pyridine, piperidine
Which of the amines listed next is resolved into enantiomers? In each case, explain why interconversion of the enantiomers does or does not take place.
(a) cis-2-methylcyclohexanamine
(b) N-ethyl-N-methylcyclohexanamine
(c) N-methylaziridine
(d) ethylmethylanilinium iodide
(e) methylethylpropylisopropylammoniumiodide
Give correct names for the following amines:
(a)
(b)
(c)
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing boiling points.
(a) triethylamine, di-n-propylamine, n-propyl ether
(b) ethanol, dimethylamine, dimethyl ether
(c) diethylamine, diisopropylamine, trimethylamine
Rank each set of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
(d) pyrrole, imidazole, 3-nitropyrrole