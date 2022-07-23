Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(a) acetic acid + ammonia
(b) phthalic acid + excess NaOH
(c) p-toluic acid + potassium trifluoroacetate
Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(a) acetic acid + ammonia
(b) phthalic acid + excess NaOH
(c) p-toluic acid + potassium trifluoroacetate
Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline
Given the structure of ascorbic acid (vitamin C):
(a) Is ascorbic acid a carboxylic acid?
(b) Compare the acid strength of ascorbic acid (pKa = 4.71) with acetic acid.
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing acidity.
(a) phenol, ethanol, acetic acid
(b) p-toluenesulfonic acid, acetic acid, chloroacetic acid
(c) benzoic acid, o-nitrobenzoic acid, m-nitrobenzoic acid
(d) butyric acid, α-bromobutyric acid, β-bromobutyric acid
(e)
Rank the following isomers in order of increasing boiling point, and explain the reasons for your order of ranking.
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide
d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate