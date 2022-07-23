Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) α-bromopropionic acid + sodium propionate
(e) benzoic acid + sodium phenoxide
Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) α-bromopropionic acid + sodium propionate
(e) benzoic acid + sodium phenoxide
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
(f) salicylic acid
(g) zinc undecanoate (athlete's-foot powder)
(h) sodium benzoate (a food preservative)
(i) sodium fluoroacetate (Compound 1080, a controversial coyote poison)
Show how you would use extractions with a separatory funnel to separate a mixture of the following compounds: benzoic acid, phenol, benzyl alcohol, aniline
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing acidity.
(a) phenol, ethanol, acetic acid
(b) p-toluenesulfonic acid, acetic acid, chloroacetic acid
(c) benzoic acid, o-nitrobenzoic acid, m-nitrobenzoic acid
(d) butyric acid, α-bromobutyric acid, β-bromobutyric acid
(e)
Rank the following isomers in order of increasing boiling point, and explain the reasons for your order of ranking.
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide
d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate