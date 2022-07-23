Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) α-bromopropionic acid + sodium propionate
(e) benzoic acid + sodium phenoxide
Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(d) α-bromopropionic acid + sodium propionate
(e) benzoic acid + sodium phenoxide
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
Draw the structures of the following compounds.
(f) salicylic acid
(g) zinc undecanoate (athlete's-foot powder)
(h) sodium benzoate (a food preservative)
(i) sodium fluoroacetate (Compound 1080, a controversial coyote poison)
Predict the products (if any) of the following acid–base reactions.
(a) acetic acid + ammonia
(b) phthalic acid + excess NaOH
(c) p-toluic acid + potassium trifluoroacetate
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Arrange each group of compounds in order of increasing basicity.
c. sodium benzoate, sodium ethoxide, and sodium phenoxide
d. pyridine, sodium ethoxide, and sodium acetate