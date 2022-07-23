Textbook Question
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
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Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(c) (CH3)2C=CHCOOH
(d)
Propose mechanisms for the nucleophilic acyl substitutions to form ethyl benzoate as shown on the previous page.
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(e)
(f)
Give the IUPAC names of the following compounds.
(a) CH3CH2C≡CCOOH
(b) CH3CH(NH2)CH(OH)COOH
Propose mechanisms for the nucleophilic acyl substitutions to form N-methylacetamide as shown on the previous page.
Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize.
(a) N-phenylbenzamide (PhCONHPh) from benzoic acid and aniline.