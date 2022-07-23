Esterification Reaction

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst. In this context, the reaction between an acid chloride and a phenol leads to the formation of an ester, specifically phenyl propionate. This reaction is characterized by the nucleophilic attack of the alcohol on the carbonyl carbon of the acid chloride, resulting in the release of hydrochloric acid.