The mechanism of the Fischer esterification was controversial until 1938, when Irving Roberts and Harold Urey of Columbia University used isotopic labeling to follow the alcohol oxygen atom through the reaction. A catalytic amount of sulfuric acid was added to a mixture of 1 mole of acetic acid and 1 mole of special methanol containing the heavy 18O isotope of oxygen. After a short period, the acid was neutralized to stop the reaction, and the components of the mixture were separated.

(a) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.

(b) Follow the labeled 18O atom through your mechanism, and show where it is found in the products.