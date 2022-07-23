Show how Fischer esterification might be used to form the following esters. In each case, suggest a method for driving the reaction to completion.
(c) ethyl phenylacetate
Show how Fischer esterification might be used to form the following esters. In each case, suggest a method for driving the reaction to completion.
(c) ethyl phenylacetate
Show how Fischer esterification might be used to form the following esters. In each case, suggest a method for driving the reaction to completion.
(a) methyl salicylate
Show how to synthesize the following compounds, using appropriate carboxylic acids and amines.
(a)
(b) Finish the solution for Solved Problem 20-1 by providing a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of ethyl formate.
The given was missing some important resonance forms of the intermediates shown in brackets. Complete this mechanism by drawing all the resonance forms of these intermediates. Do your resonance forms help to explain why this reaction occurs under very mild conditions (water with a tiny trace of acid)?
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
b. L-threose