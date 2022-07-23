Show how Fischer esterification might be used to form the following esters. In each case, suggest a method for driving the reaction to completion.
(c) ethyl phenylacetate
Show how Fischer esterification might be used to form the following esters. In each case, suggest a method for driving the reaction to completion.
(c) ethyl phenylacetate
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of acetic acid with ethanol to give ethyl acetate.
The mechanism of the Fischer esterification was controversial until 1938, when Irving Roberts and Harold Urey of Columbia University used isotopic labeling to follow the alcohol oxygen atom through the reaction. A catalytic amount of sulfuric acid was added to a mixture of 1 mole of acetic acid and 1 mole of special methanol containing the heavy 18O isotope of oxygen. After a short period, the acid was neutralized to stop the reaction, and the components of the mixture were separated.
(a) Propose a mechanism for this reaction.
(b) Follow the labeled 18O atom through your mechanism, and show where it is found in the products.
The Principle of Microscopic Reversibility states that a forward reaction and a reverse reaction taking place under the same conditions (as in an equilibrium) must follow the same reaction pathway in microscopic detail. The reverse of the Fischer esterification is the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of ethyl benzoate, PhCOOCH2CH3.
What monosaccharides are formed in a modified Kiliani–Fischer synthesis starting with each of the following monosaccharides?
b. L-threose
A carboxylic acid has two oxygen atoms, each with two nonbonding pairs of electrons.
(a) Draw the resonance forms of a carboxylic acid that is protonated on the hydroxy oxygen atom.
(b) Compare the resonance forms with those given previously for an acid protonated on the carbonyl oxygen atom.
(c) Explain why the carbonyl oxygen atom of a carboxylic acid is more basic than the hydroxy oxygen.