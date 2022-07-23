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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 36f
Chapter 20, Problem 36f

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(f)

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1
Step 1: Recognize the transformation. The starting material is a carboxylic acid (-COOH), and the product is a primary alcohol (-CH2OH). This indicates a reduction reaction is required.
Step 2: Select an appropriate reducing agent. Carboxylic acids can be reduced to primary alcohols using strong reducing agents such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4). Sodium borohydride (NaBH4) is not strong enough for this transformation.
Step 3: Write the reaction conditions. The reduction of the carboxylic acid to the alcohol typically involves treating the carboxylic acid with LiAlH4 in an anhydrous solvent like diethyl ether or tetrahydrofuran (THF). After the reaction, the mixture is quenched with water or a mild acid to complete the process.
Step 4: Consider the mechanism. LiAlH4 donates hydride ions (H⁻) to the carbonyl carbon of the carboxylic acid, reducing it first to an aldehyde intermediate and then further to the primary alcohol.
Step 5: Verify the product. The final product should be cyclopentylmethanol (CH2OH group attached to the cyclopentane ring), which matches the desired synthesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions and transformations that convert starting materials into desired products. Understanding these pathways is crucial for planning efficient syntheses, as it involves selecting appropriate reagents and conditions to achieve the target molecule with minimal steps and byproducts.
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Reagents and Their Functions

Reagents are substances used in chemical reactions to facilitate the transformation of reactants into products. Each reagent has specific roles, such as acting as a catalyst, providing functional groups, or promoting certain reaction mechanisms. Knowledge of common reagents and their functions is essential for designing effective synthetic routes.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. Understanding these mechanisms helps predict the outcomes of reactions, including the formation of intermediates and the stereochemistry of products, which is vital for successful synthesis in organic chemistry.
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