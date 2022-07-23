Propose a mechanism for the base-promoted hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone:
Explain why we speak of acidic hydrolysis of an ester as acid-catalyzed, but of basic hydrolysis as base-promoted.
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Key Concepts
Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Base-Promoted Hydrolysis
Mechanistic Differences
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(c) Explain how you would prove experimentally where the 18O label appears in the products. (18O is not radioactive.)
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.
Soap manufacturers always use base to hydrolyze fats, and never acid. Suggest two reasons that basic hydrolysis is preferred.
Draw the important resonance contributors for both resonance-stabilized cations (in brackets) in the mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(a) Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this compound under basic conditions. Predict which of the products will contain the 18O label. Also predict whether the butan-2-ol product will be pure (R), pure (S), or racemized.