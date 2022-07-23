Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using Friedel–Crafts acylation)
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using Friedel–Crafts acylation)
Propose a mechanism for the base-promoted hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone:
Explain why we speak of acidic hydrolysis of an ester as acid-catalyzed, but of basic hydrolysis as base-promoted.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(c) Explain how you would prove experimentally where the 18O label appears in the products. (18O is not radioactive.)
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.
Draw the important resonance contributors for both resonance-stabilized cations (in brackets) in the mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide.