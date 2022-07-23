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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 18
Chapter 21, Problem 18

Propose a mechanism for the base-promoted hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone:

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Identify the structure of γ-butyrolactone, which is a cyclic ester (lactone) with a four-membered ring. The hydrolysis reaction involves breaking the ester bond to form a carboxylate and an alcohol group.
Recognize that the reaction is base-promoted, meaning a hydroxide ion (OH⁻) will act as the nucleophile. The hydroxide ion will attack the carbonyl carbon of the ester group in γ-butyrolactone, initiating the mechanism.
In the first step of the mechanism, the hydroxide ion performs a nucleophilic attack on the carbonyl carbon of the ester group. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate, where the carbonyl oxygen becomes negatively charged.
Next, the tetrahedral intermediate collapses, leading to the cleavage of the C-O bond in the lactone ring. This results in the formation of a carboxylate ion and an alcohol group.
Finally, confirm the products of the reaction: the carboxylate ion remains deprotonated under basic conditions, and the alcohol group is formed from the hydrolysis of the ester bond. The overall reaction converts γ-butyrolactone into a hydroxycarboxylate compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactone Structure and Reactivity

γ-Butyrolactone is a cyclic ester known as a lactone, formed from the condensation of a hydroxy acid. Its structure includes a five-membered ring containing an ester functional group, which makes it susceptible to nucleophilic attack. Understanding the reactivity of lactones is crucial for proposing a hydrolysis mechanism, as the ring strain and electronic properties influence how they interact with nucleophiles and bases.
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Base-Promoted Hydrolysis

Base-promoted hydrolysis involves the reaction of a lactone with a strong base, which facilitates the opening of the lactone ring. The base deprotonates a water molecule, generating a hydroxide ion that acts as a nucleophile. This nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of the lactone, leading to the formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, which ultimately results in the formation of a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
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Mechanistic Steps in Nucleophilic Substitution

The mechanism of nucleophilic substitution in the hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone can be broken down into distinct steps: nucleophilic attack, formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, and collapse of this intermediate to yield the final products. Each step involves specific interactions between the nucleophile, the substrate, and the solvent, which are essential for understanding how the reaction proceeds and the factors that influence its rate and outcome.
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Related Practice
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Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of N,N-dimethylacetamide

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