Propose a mechanism for the base-promoted hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone:

Mechanistic Steps in Nucleophilic Substitution

The mechanism of nucleophilic substitution in the hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone can be broken down into distinct steps: nucleophilic attack, formation of a tetrahedral intermediate, and collapse of this intermediate to yield the final products. Each step involves specific interactions between the nucleophile, the substrate, and the solvent, which are essential for understanding how the reaction proceeds and the factors that influence its rate and outcome.