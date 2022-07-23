Amide Formation

Amide formation is a key reaction in organic chemistry where a carboxylic acid or its derivative reacts with an amine to form an amide. In this case, the reaction between aniline and acetic anhydride results in the formation of acetanilide, an amide, through the nucleophilic attack of the aniline nitrogen on the carbonyl carbon of the acetic anhydride, followed by the elimination of acetic acid.