Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(a) Ph3C–OH
(b) (PhCH2)2CHOH
(c) PhCONHCH2CH3
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(a) Ph3C–OH
(b) (PhCH2)2CHOH
(c) PhCONHCH2CH3
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(b)
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(d) Ph2CHOH
(e) PhCH2OH
(f) PhCOOH
Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.
(c) phthalic acid monoamide
(d) succinic acid monomethyl ester
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(d)
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(a)