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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 34b
Chapter 21, Problem 34b

Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(b)

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1
Step 1: Analyze the transformation. The starting material is salicylic acid (a benzene ring with an -OH group and a -COOH group in ortho positions). The product is methyl salicylate, where the -COOH group has been converted into a methyl ester (-COOCH3). This indicates an esterification reaction.
Step 2: Identify the reagent required for esterification. Esterification typically involves reacting a carboxylic acid (-COOH) with an alcohol (e.g., methanol, CH3OH) in the presence of an acid catalyst, such as concentrated sulfuric acid (H2SO4). The acid catalyst helps protonate the carboxylic acid, making it more reactive.
Step 3: Write the general reaction mechanism. The carboxylic acid (-COOH) reacts with methanol (CH3OH) under acidic conditions. The hydroxyl group (-OH) of the carboxylic acid is replaced by the methoxy group (-OCH3) from methanol, forming the ester (-COOCH3). Water (H2O) is produced as a byproduct.
Step 4: Explain why methanol and sulfuric acid are appropriate choices. Methanol provides the methyl group (-CH3) needed for the ester, while sulfuric acid acts as a catalyst to speed up the reaction and ensure the formation of the ester. This combination is commonly used for esterification reactions.
Step 5: Summarize the synthesis. To convert salicylic acid into methyl salicylate, react salicylic acid with methanol in the presence of concentrated sulfuric acid. Heat the reaction mixture to facilitate the esterification process, and isolate the product after completion.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reagent Selection

Choosing the right reagent is crucial in organic synthesis as it determines the efficiency and outcome of the reaction. The selected reagent must be compatible with the starting materials and the desired product, taking into account factors such as reactivity, selectivity, and functional group compatibility.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding the underlying reaction mechanisms is essential for predicting how reagents will interact with substrates. This includes knowledge of nucleophiles, electrophiles, and the types of reactions (e.g., substitution, addition, elimination) that can occur, which helps in rationalizing the choice of reagents.
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Functional Group Transformations

Functional groups dictate the chemical behavior of organic molecules. Recognizing the functional groups present in the reactants and the desired product allows chemists to select reagents that can effectively transform one functional group into another, facilitating the synthesis of complex molecules.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.

(a) Ph3C–OH

(b) (PhCH2)2CHOH

(c) PhCONHCH2CH3

1246
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Textbook Question

Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.

(c) phthalic acid monoamide 

(d) succinic acid monomethyl ester

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Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.

(a) n-octyl formate

(b) n-octyl acetate

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Textbook Question

Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.

(a)

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