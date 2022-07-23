Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(c) 4-phenylbutanoic acid
(d) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid
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Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(c) 4-phenylbutanoic acid
(d) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid
Show the ketones that would result from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the following β-keto esters.
Show how an acetoacetic ester synthesis might be used to form a δ-diketone such as heptane-2,6-dione.
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized by using the acetoacetic ester synthesis.
Show how cyclohexanone might be converted to the following δ-diketone (Hint: Stork).
Propose a mechanism for the conjugate addition of a nucleophile (Nuc:–) to acrylonitrile (H2C=CHCN). Use resonance forms to show how the cyano activate the double bond toward conjugate addition.