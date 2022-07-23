β-Keto Esters

β-keto esters are organic compounds that contain both a ketone and an ester functional group, with the carbonyl of the ketone located at the β position relative to the ester group. This structure allows for unique reactivity, particularly in reactions involving hydrolysis and decarboxylation, which can lead to the formation of ketones. Understanding the structure and reactivity of β-keto esters is crucial for predicting the products of these reactions.