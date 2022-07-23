Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(a) 3-phenylpropanoic acid
(b) 2-methylpropanoic acid
Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(a) 3-phenylpropanoic acid
(b) 2-methylpropanoic acid
In Solved Problem 22-9, the target molecule was synthesized using a Michael addition to form the bond that is β,γ to the upper carbonyl group. Another approach is to use a Michael addition to form the bond that is β,γ to the other (lower) carbonyl group. Show how you would accomplish this alternative synthesis.
Show the ketones that would result from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the following β-keto esters.
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized by using the acetoacetic ester synthesis.
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(d) nitroacetone
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(c) ethyl α-cyanoacetate