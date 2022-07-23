Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(c) cyclohexanone
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(b) benzaldehyde with propionaldehyde
When cyclodecane-1,6-dione is treated with sodium carbonate, the product gives a UV spectrum similar to that of 1-acetyl-2-methylcyclopentene. Propose a structure for the product, and give a mechanism for its formation.
Predict the major products of the following base-catalyzed aldol condensations with dehydration.
(b) 2,2-dimethylpropanal + acetophenone
Show how octane-2,7-dione might cyclize to a cycloheptenone. Explain why ring closure to the cycloheptenone is not favored.