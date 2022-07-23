Dehydration in Organic Reactions

Dehydration in organic chemistry refers to the elimination of water from a compound, often occurring after the formation of an intermediate. In the context of aldol reactions, after the formation of the β-hydroxy carbonyl compound, dehydration results in the formation of a double bond, yielding an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. This step is essential for driving the reaction towards more stable products and is often facilitated by heat or the presence of an acid or base.