Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(b) acetophenone
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(c) cyclohexanone
Predict the major products of the following base-catalyzed aldol condensations with dehydration.
(a) benzophenone (PhCOPh) + propionaldehyde
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(b) benzaldehyde with propionaldehyde
Predict the major products of the following base-catalyzed aldol condensations with dehydration.
(b) 2,2-dimethylpropanal + acetophenone