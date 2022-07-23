Textbook Question
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
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Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(a) butyraldehyde
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(a) 2,2-dimethylpropanal with acetaldehyde
Predict the products of aldol condensation, followed by dehydration, of the following ketones and aldehydes.
(b) acetophenone
Propose a mechanism for the dehydration of diacetone alcohol to mesityl oxide
(a) in acid.
(b) in base.
Predict the major products of the following base-catalyzed aldol condensations with dehydration.
(a) benzophenone (PhCOPh) + propionaldehyde
Propose mechanisms for the following base-catalyzed condensations, with dehydration.
(b) benzaldehyde with propionaldehyde