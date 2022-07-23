Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, typically sodium ethoxide. This reaction results in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. The process involves the deprotonation of an alpha hydrogen, leading to the formation of a nucleophilic enolate that attacks the carbonyl carbon of another ester or carbonyl compound.