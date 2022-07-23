Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(a) 3-phenylpropanoic acid
(b) 2-methylpropanoic acid
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Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(a) 3-phenylpropanoic acid
(b) 2-methylpropanoic acid
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(c)
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(b)
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(d) nitroacetone
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(c) ethyl α-cyanoacetate
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(d)