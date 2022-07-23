Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, leading to the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. This reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of an enolate ion on the carbonyl carbon of another ester, followed by the elimination of an alcohol. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for synthesizing complex organic molecules.