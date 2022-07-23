Textbook Question
Predict the major products of the following crossed Claisen condensations.
(c)
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Predict the major products of the following crossed Claisen condensations.
(c)
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(a) ethyl acetoacetate
(b) pentane-2,4-dione
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(b)
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(a)
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(c) ethyl α-cyanoacetate
Show how Claisen condensations could be used to make the following compounds.
(d)