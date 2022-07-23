Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(c) 4-phenylbutanoic acid
(d) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid
Show how the following compounds can be made using the malonic ester synthesis.
(c) 4-phenylbutanoic acid
(d) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid
Show the ketones that would result from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the following β-keto esters.
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(a) ethyl acetoacetate
(b) pentane-2,4-dione
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized by using the acetoacetic ester synthesis.
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(d) nitroacetone
Show the resonance forms for the enolate ions that result when the following compounds are treated with a strong base.
(c) ethyl α-cyanoacetate