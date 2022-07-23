Textbook Question
Show the structure of the compound that results from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the product.
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Show the structure of the compound that results from hydrolysis and decarboxylation of the product.
Biochemists studying the structure of collagen (a fibrous protein in connective tissue) found cross-links containing α,β-unsaturated aldehydes between protein chains. Show the structures of the side chains that react to form these cross-links, and propose a mechanism for their formation in a weakly acidic solution.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
Show reaction sequences (not detailed mechanisms) that explain these transformations:
(b)