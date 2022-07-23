Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed bromination of pentan-3-one.
Which compounds will give positive iodoform tests?
(a) 1-phenylethanol
(b) pentan-2-one
(c) pentan-2-ol
(d) pentan-3-one
(e) acetone
(f) isopropyl alcohol
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Key Concepts
Iodoform Test
Methyl Ketones
Secondary Alcohols
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Show the products of the reactions of these carboxylic acids with PBr3/Br2 before and after hydrolysis.
(a) pentanoic acid
(b) phenylacetic acid
(c) succinic acid
(d) oxalic acid
Acid-catalyzed halogenation is synthetically useful for converting ketones to α,β-unsaturated ketones, which are useful in Michael reactions (Section 22-18). Propose a method for converting cyclohexanone to cyclohex-2-en-1-one, an important synthetic starting material.