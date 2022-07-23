Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone
(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one
Which compounds will give positive iodoform tests?
(a) 1-phenylethanol
(b) pentan-2-one
(c) pentan-2-ol
(d) pentan-3-one
(e) acetone
(f) isopropyl alcohol
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(c)
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine