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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 11
Chapter 22, Problem 11

Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.

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Step 1: Identify the starting material (acetophenone) and the product (trichloroacetophenone). Acetophenone has a methyl group adjacent to the carbonyl group, which is susceptible to halogenation under basic conditions.
Step 2: Under basic conditions, the hydroxide ion (OH⁻) abstracts a proton from the methyl group of acetophenone, forming an enolate ion. The enolate ion is stabilized by resonance, with the negative charge delocalized onto the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group.
Step 3: The enolate ion reacts with chlorine (Cl₂), leading to the substitution of one hydrogen atom on the methyl group with a chlorine atom. This process repeats as the base continues to abstract protons from the methyl group, forming new enolate intermediates.
Step 4: Each subsequent enolate intermediate reacts with chlorine, replacing additional hydrogen atoms with chlorine atoms. This stepwise halogenation continues until all three hydrogens on the methyl group are replaced by chlorine atoms, forming the trichloromethyl group.
Step 5: The final product, trichloroacetophenone, is formed after the methyl group is fully chlorinated. The reaction stops at this stage because the trichloromethyl group is no longer acidic enough to form an enolate under the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetophenone Structure and Reactivity

Acetophenone is an aromatic ketone with a phenyl group attached to a carbonyl (C=O) functional group. The presence of the carbonyl makes the molecule susceptible to nucleophilic attack, particularly at the alpha position. Understanding the structure helps in predicting how it will react under various conditions, including chlorination.
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Base-Promoted Chlorination Mechanism

Base-promoted chlorination involves the deprotonation of the alpha hydrogen of acetophenone by a base, forming an enolate ion. This enolate ion acts as a nucleophile, attacking chlorine molecules (Cl2) to form chlorinated products. The mechanism typically proceeds through a series of steps, including the formation of the enolate, electrophilic attack, and subsequent protonation.
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Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the case of acetophenone, the chlorination occurs at the aromatic ring, facilitated by the electron-withdrawing nature of the carbonyl group, which enhances the reactivity of the ring towards electrophiles like chlorine.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH

(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH

(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.

(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone

(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one

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Textbook Question

Which compounds will give positive iodoform tests?

(a) 1-phenylethanol

(b) pentan-2-one

(c) pentan-2-ol

(d) pentan-3-one

(e) acetone

(f) isopropyl alcohol

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.

(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine

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