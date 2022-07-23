Step 4: Bromine (Br₂) reacts with the enol intermediate. The double bond in the enol acts as a nucleophile and attacks the bromine molecule, leading to the formation of a bromonium ion intermediate. This step is followed by the loss of a proton to regenerate the ketone structure with a bromine atom attached to the alpha-carbon. Represent this as: C 5 ( OH 2 = C 3 ) + Br 2 → C 5 ( Br 3 )