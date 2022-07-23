Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Which compounds will give positive iodoform tests?
(a) 1-phenylethanol
(b) pentan-2-one
(c) pentan-2-ol
(d) pentan-3-one
(e) acetone
(f) isopropyl alcohol
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Propose a mechanism for the aldol condensation of cyclohexanone. Do you expect the equilibrium to favor the reactant or the product?
Show the products of the reactions of these carboxylic acids with PBr3/Br2 before and after hydrolysis.
(a) pentanoic acid
(b) phenylacetic acid
(c) succinic acid
(d) oxalic acid
Acid-catalyzed halogenation is synthetically useful for converting ketones to α,β-unsaturated ketones, which are useful in Michael reactions (Section 22-18). Propose a method for converting cyclohexanone to cyclohex-2-en-1-one, an important synthetic starting material.