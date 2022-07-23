Mechanism of Base-Catalyzed Reactions

Base-catalyzed reactions often involve the deprotonation of acidic protons, which can stabilize intermediates or enhance nucleophilicity. In this reaction, sodium hydroxide not only acts as a base but also helps in the formation of more reactive species, such as enolates, which can further react with bromine. Grasping this concept is vital for predicting the overall reaction pathway and the final products.